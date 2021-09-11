Ecnec okays KP 2 motorway projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has formally cleared two important and mega development projects of KP including Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway and Dir Motorway.

In an official statement issued here on Friday, he termed the approval of these projects as big news for the people of the province in general and for the people of southern and northern districts in particular.

Mahmood Khan said that the 365 kilometres long Peshawar DI Khan Motorway would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs 300 billion whereas the 30 kilometres long Dir Motorway would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 40 billion.

He hoped on completion, these mega projects would boost tourism, trade and other economic activities in the province along with providing job opportunities to the people.