Kidnapper, outlaws arrested; drugs recovered

MARDAN: Police claimed to have arrested a kidnapper for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old child for ransom and also recovered the ransom money, while 72 persons including 6 proclaimed offenders and five drug smugglers were arrested in another raid on Friday.

Addressing a news conference, SP-Investigation Sanaullah Khan said that Muhammad Khan, resident of Nawan Killay Gujjar Garhi, lodged a report about the disappearance of his nephew Shah Fahad at the Saddar Police Station.

He added that later an unknown person contacted him on his cell phone and demanded Rs500,000 ransom. He said that later the family paid the said amount and recovered the child.

“Later, District Police Officer DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan constituted a police party, headed by me and comprising DSP Inam Jan Khan and SHO Dawood Khan and we arrested the kidnapper Umair, a resident of Gujar Garhi. The arrestee has confessed to his crime,” he added. He said the investigation team started an investigation into the case on scientific lines. He said the police had also recovered Rs500,000, two mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the incident.

He added that a case was registered against the alleged kidnaper at Saddar Police Station. The police also produced the accused in a local court and took further custody of him.

Speaking on the occasion, the heirs of the child expressed their happiness over the immediate arrest of the accused. They appreciated the timely action of the police force and paid tribute to the police officers.

Outlaws arrested, drugs recovered: Meanwhile, the district police arrested six proclaimed offenders, five drug smugglers and six abettors in other crimes while another 55 suspects were arrested at nakabandis for further investigations.

The Narcotics Eradication Team also recovered 11.8kg charas, 759 grams heroin, 3 litres of wine, two Kalakovs, two rifles, 16 pistols and bullets during raids. The cops also registered cases against the accused.