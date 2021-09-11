Ex-lawmaker may rejoin PMLN

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial President Amir Muqam on Friday invited former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Aurangzeb to rejoin the PMLN.

Amir Muqam extended the invitation to her during his visit to the residence of the former lawmaker, who reportedly expressed her willingness to rejoin the PMLN.

She is currently affiliated with the Awami National Party. It was learnt that she would make the announcement at a function.

Amir Muqam was accompanied by PMLN MPAs Jamshed Mohmand and Ikhtiar Wali and other party leaders, including Syed Inayat Bacha, Khan Akbar Afridi and Sikandar Khan.

It merits a mention here that Shazia Aurangzeb hails from a prominent political family in Hoti area in Mardan. She is the daughter-in-law of eminent politician late Abdul Khaliq Khan.