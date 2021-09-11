Drake is nearly as good as he thinks he is on latest album release

DRAKE — CERTIFIED

LOVER BOY

“Far as the Drake era, man, we in the golden ages”, the superstar rapper reflects on 7am On Bridle Path, one of 21 tracks on his sprawling sixth studio album. Over the course of almost 90 minutes, the 34-year-old revisits his favourite subjects, including how he still doesn’t get enough respect despite his vast success.

He samples the lyrics of The Beatles’ Michelle on first track Champagne Poetry, as if underlining how he belongs in A-list company, and talks about himself in the third person as he outlines his power and influence.

“You get Drizzy on a track, he’ll put you on the map” he boasts on No Friends In The Industry, noting he’s been in the business so long his first record deal “came through a fax”. But he sounds disillusioned with the cost of fame when admitting “career’s going great, but now the rest of me is fading slowly”.

There’s a vast array of producers and numerous guest appearances on the much-delayed album including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, with Nicky Minaj among those providing background vocals. However Drake mostly remains front and centre, although he cedes the spotlight on Yebba’s Heartbreak to the Arkansas singer on an understated song backed by simple piano.

The cover by artist Damien Hirst may have divided opinion, but Drake is at the top of his game on tracks like Knife Talk, Fountains and No Friends In The Industry. Way 2 Sexy, which samples Right Said Fred’s I’m Too Sexy, is painful and should have been ditched along with the puerile Girls Want Girls.

But no-one is editing Drake at this stage of the game, and most of the time Certified Lover Boy is almost as good as he thinks it is. 7/10 (Review by Matthew George)

THE VACCINES —

BACK IN LOVE CITY

The Vaccines are enjoying a renaissance of sorts. After a shaky third album and the departure of drummer and founding member Pete Robertson amid internal frictions, the indie rockers from London have settled into a new creative groove.

Combat Sports in 2018 saw them deliver a solid suite of inventive garage rock and now, after a two-year delay due to the pandemic, they are releasing Back In Love City. The titular fictional metropolis, where love is a commodity that is bartered and traded, was dreamed up during recording sessions in El Paso Texas and serves a lyrical guide for these 13 tracks.

Their most wide-ranging album yet, Back In Love City encompasses spaghetti western drama (Paranormal Romance), stomping glam rock (the title track) and dreamy FM rock (El Paso).

The decision to absorb touring musicians Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti, making The Vaccines a quintet, has clearly paid off, with the band in an audibly experimental mood. In March, the band celebrated 10 years since the release of their debut album What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?

Arguably, the band have never topped the raw energy of that album, but on Back In Love City they capture something else — a new inventive spirit. 8/10 (Review by Alex Green)

RUDIMENTAL — GROUND CONTROL

The British drum and bass quartet’s fourth studio album is packed with energetic tracks which will keep the dancefloor full. It opens with the catchy and familiar 2020 release Come Over (featuring Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne) and Hardy Caprio joins the band for an atmospheric version of their 2019 hit Ghost.

The pace slows a little for Remember Their Names (featuring Josh Barry), which references Black Lives Matter, and the more intimate opening of Be Somebody which considers relationship woes. Ground Control largely sticks to Rudimental’s successful formula of mixing dance beats with emotional lyrics while keeping things fresh with plenty of guest artists bringing their own flavour.

The joyous addition of House Gospel Choir certainly enriches the soulful Keep Your Head Up which is one of the stand out tracks from the 16 on offer. A great party album to keep people moving. 7/10 (Review by Beverley Rouse)

IMAGINE DRAGONS — MERCURY — ACT 1

Las Vegas natives Imagine Dragons have done extremely well in the streaming era. Their genre-hopping brand of stadium pop-rock has earned them both commercial success (they have sold 20 million albums worldwide) and an army of fans, who call themselves, somewhat clumsily, the fire breathers.

And while their enthusiasm for exploring new genres makes them perfectly suited to the current algorithm-driven model of music consumption, it can leave their records sounding a bit all over the place.

This is the case with Mercury — Act 1, their fifth record, which is a shame because when lead singer Dan Reynolds and co hit the right notes, they really soar. Cutthroat reaches for drama but its staccato piano chords and screaming vocals do little but grate, while Dull Knives’ take on The Bends era Radiohead misses the mark entirely.

But then there are tracks like Wrecked, about Reynolds’ sister-in-law, who died of cancer, which combines one of the band’s swelling choruses with clever dynamics and poignant lyrics. The band enlisted one-man hit machine Rick Rubin as the album’s executive producer and he does his best to bring a uniformity to these songs.

Ultimately, though, this is an album that will both entice and repel listeners — sometimes simultaneously. 6/10 (Review by Alex Green).