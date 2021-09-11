Rodgers hails Pep Guardiola as ‘world’s best manager’

LONDON: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has lavished praise on Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, insisting the Spaniard is the “world’s best manager”. The Foxes resume their Premier League campaign against the reigning champions at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

After defeat at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season, City have responded with back-to-back 5-0 wins against Norwich and Arsenal.

Rodgers has a good recent record against Guardiola after a 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium last season and victory against albeit a much-changed City team in the Community Shield in August.

The Northern Irishman is looking forward to going head-to-head once more with the manager he considers the best and he has been singing the praises of the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss, who has won 30 major titles during his managerial career.

“Pep’s an incredible coach, a pioneer for the modern game,” said Rodgers.

“It’s about numbers, creating overloads, but principally looking to have the ball as much as they can. He’s always had little slants about where the full-backs are.

“Manchester City are a team of talented players with a talented coach who can maximise what he gets out of those players. “They’re an incredible team. They have the world’s best manager, so it’s always a huge challenge. Their squad play the best positional game…They have special talents who can make the difference...”