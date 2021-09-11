Huddersfield sign Warrington veteran Chris Hill

LONDON: Huddersfield have signed Warrington’s long-serving prop forward Chris Hill for 2022 on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old England international has made 295 appearances for the Wolves since joining them from Leigh in 2012 and captained them from 2016-19 but turned down the offer of a new contract.

The signing is a major coup for the ambitious Giants, who have under-performed in Ian Watson’s first season despite a major influx of players.

“He adds leadership to the group,” Watson said. “He’s been there and done it: won Challenge Cup finals, played in Grand Finals and played for England and Great Britain.

“He’s been in and around every kind of environment you want and he’s exactly the kind of person to educate our younger players.

“When he’s with us, the younger players will see how he conducts himself and how he goes about things and what kind of person, on and off the field, he is.

“He’ll lead from the front. He’s probably been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this year and he’ll be looking to get into the World Cup squad, which will mean he’s motivated to perform and lead the team on and off the field. “We want to create a legacy in which Huddersfield are a top-four team consistently but to do that the younger players need to be guided in the right way.” Hill, who has made over 30 appearances for England and Great Britain, twice won the Challenge Cup with Warrington and made the Super League Dream Team on three occasions.