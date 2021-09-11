 
Beating students

A country in which the police penalise students is not safe for anyone. On September 8, several students staged a sit-in to protest against the alleged irregularities in the entrance test of Bolan Medical College (BMC) conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). The police, in an attempt to disperse them, baton-charged the students and even took some under police custody. Regardless of the issue at hand, the police should not have hurt the students.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

