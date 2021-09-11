Violence against women

Pakistan has ranked 153 among 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021. This index measures the gap between men and women in the areas of economy, politics, education and health. This ranking reflects that our women are living in the worst conditions. Ever since the first Gender Gap Report in 2006, Pakistan has remained near the bottom of the list. Gender violence in Pakistan is a societal problem rather than a legal one. Women in Pakistan live in a society defined by societal obligations, tribal rules or customs. It is a heart breaking fact that victims of gender violence are not getting support from the civil society or from the government. It is the need of the hour that the government formulates policies against gender discrimination and violence, so our women are safe and Pakistan's image can improve in the international community.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Karachi