Uncertain times

After the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of Kabul, but the situation has remained out of control. Things are getting worse by the day, and many civilians and minorities are protesting for their rights. Women especially fear a return of the same rules and restrictions that the Taliban imposed during their previous regime. Additionally, various statements from the US indicate that another war may brew in Afghanistan, which will be another challenge for the Afghans. It seems as though no one wants peace in Afghanistan.
Khuda Dad Baloch
Karachi
A country in which the police penalise students is not safe for anyone. On September 8, several students staged a...
Pakistan has ranked 153 among 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021. This index measures the gap between...
The government seems eager to pass the draconian Pakistan Media Development Authority bill. Stakeholders from media...
Jinnah wanted Pakistan to be an egalitarian, tranquil and just society. However, Jinnah's vision for a peaceful...
Laptops are imperative in today’s digitalised world. The incumbent government has abolished the Prime Minister's...
There are hundreds of institutions in Pakistan that are either understaffed or overstaffed. This dismal situation has...