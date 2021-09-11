Governance greatest test of Taliban: experts

LONDON: Speakers at a seminar have said the biggest challenges facing Afghanistan under the Taliban rule are governance and performance delivery in the crisis-hit country.

The speakers took part in “The Future of Afghanistan” Webinar, hosted by the London Institute of South Asia (LISA), to hear from experts on the present and future of Afghanistan.

Keynote speakers included Dr Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute; Major General (retd) Ijaz Awan, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Brunei; Ismael Paktiawal, researcher and human rights advocate for Afghanistan; Umer Karim, visiting fellow at RUSI; and Chris Sands, former journalist in Afghanistan. Researcher Mary Hunter moderated the event.

Dr Marvin Weinbaum said the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for the Taliban to allow safe passage to people out of the country, allow humanitarian assistance and protect human rights and the Taliban have indicated that they will comply. He emphasised the Taliban has changed and is much more “sensitive to international opinion”.

He said indications based on this interim government suggest that “it is a government which will not bend on anything that the Taliban believes to be a matter of principle,” based on what the “Sharia demands”. He added the greatest test for the Taliban would be their governance and performance.

Ismael Paktiawal said casualties in dozens were usual in Afghanistan from fighting but this has recently dropped to a “near zero”. He said the resistance fighters in the North — Panjshir Valley — had attempted to resist the Taliban but they faced an enemy who took a lot of foreign military equipment and hardware. He believed people have lost the will to fight in Afghanistan after so many years of non-stop conflict.

Maj-Gen Ijaz Awan told the seminar a paper published by the Nato Defence College suggested that regional powers have to be diplomatically flexible in the Afghan peace process but India had largely been inflexible towards the Taliban as a result of concerns that they would not deter terrorism against India. Awan said: “I think we all agree that regional countries have a responsibility to be flexible for a lasting peace in Afghanistan. They all have stakes, they all have sensitivities. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan suits all of them. It is better to be flexible than to make demands to Afghanistan, given the struggles the Afghans face.”

The RUSI’s visiting fellow Umer Karim told the seminar: “If Afghanistan is stable, and becomes a connectivity hub then it benefits all of the actors involved. But there is a catch here that the geopolitics goes opposite to the geo-economics. Pakistan has been focusing on geo-economics but other neighbouring countries will not likely want to engage with Afghanistan run by the Taliban.”

Chris Sands spoke about the tech-savvy and cautious rhetoric of the Taliban and their attempt to present a soft side to the world. He said it was an unfortunate reality that a lot of nuance has been lost in the press coverage and political point scoring in recent weeks. “There is no doubt that the growth of a relatively free and independent media has been one of the success stories of a post-2001 Afghanistan. However, the media sometimes failed to ask the right questions and ask the right people. Afghan journalists have had to risk their lives on a daily basis,” he stressed.

Chris Sands, who has covered Afghanistan, said he did not experience direct threats, but he was weary of his safety as a journalist, not just regarding the Taliban but also criminal networks and pro-government militia.