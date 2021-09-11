2nd Pakistan aircraft with relief goods lands in Kandahar

By News Desk

KANDAHAR: A second C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods — including medicines, utensils and food — from Pakistan landed at Kandahar Airport on Friday to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The consignment was handed over to the representative of the Kandahar governor in a ceremony at the airport. The ceremony was attended by elders of the community, chambers of commerce representatives, media and other dignitaries.

The president of Kandahar Chambers of Commerce and Industries was also present along with other office bearers. The dignitaries, in their speeches, thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for the assistance.

Pakistan Consul General Naeem Khan thanked all the dignitaries for their participation and informed them that Pakistan stood with the Afghans in their hour of need and promised his full cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations.

The first C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods arrived at Kabul Airport on Thursday. The next shipment of relief goods will reach Khost today (Saturday).