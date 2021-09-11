Remittances exceed $2.6bn in August

KARACHI: Remittances continued their strong trend in August 2021, reaching $2.66 billion, the sixth consecutive month inflows averaged $2.7 billion and the 15th consecutive month they have been above $2 billion.

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 26.8 per cent year-on-year in August, which is a decade-high growth rate for the month. On month-on-month basis, inflows were marginally lower than in July, reflecting the usual post-Eid slowdown.

Nevertheless, this seasonal decline was far less this year compared to historical trends. Cumulatively, at $5.36 billion, remittances grew by 10.4 per cent during the first two month of this year over the same period last year.

Remittance inflows during August 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($694 million), United Arab Emirates ($512 million), United Kingdom ($353 million) and the United States ($279 million). Proactive policy measures by the government and State Bank of Pakistan to incentivise the use of formal channels, curtailed cross-border travel in the face of Covid-19, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, and orderly foreign exchange market conditions have positively contributed towards the sustained improvement in remittance inflows since last year.