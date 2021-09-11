India locks mosques, ups curbs to scuttle march for Geelani

By News Desk
HELD SRINAGAR: Indian authorities intensified restrictions in different cities in occupied Kashmir and locked mosques in several areas of Srinagar on Friday to prevent a planned march towards Hyderpora, where the late Kashmiri freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani is buried.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference had appealed to the people to converge on Hyderpora Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers there and afterwards march towards the grave of the veteran Hurriyat leader to pay tribute to him.
The march was aimed at reiterating Tajdeed-e-Ahad — the commitment to carry forward the freedom movement until its conclusion.
To scuttle the rally, occupation authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam.
The police also locked the Jamia Masjid Hyderpora from the outside. The occupation authorities also prevented people from holding congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Hazratbal Shrine, Khanqah-e-Muala and other major mosques of the occupied territory.
Despite the restrictions, Imams, Khateebs, Ulema and clerics in various local mosques paid rich tribute to the veteran Hurriyat leader. They appealed to the Kashmiri people to carry forward the mission of their martyrs with commitment and dedication like iconic leader Syed Ali Geelani.
The Quaid-i-Azam was deeply influenced by the age of Enlightenment and British Liberalism, which is why one can see...
“Pakistan has come to exist for ever” were the words of the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah once he was sworn in...
Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was one of the greatest leaders of the modern age, who not only led his people to...
“The period of 1941 to 1947 is very important in the political career of the Quaid-i-Azam as well as in the...
In the political history of the South Asian subcontinent, Mohammad Ali Jinnah towers above his contemporaries. He was...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all PPP parliamentarians in both houses...