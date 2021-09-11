India locks mosques, ups curbs to scuttle march for Geelani

By News Desk

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian authorities intensified restrictions in different cities in occupied Kashmir and locked mosques in several areas of Srinagar on Friday to prevent a planned march towards Hyderpora, where the late Kashmiri freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani is buried.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference had appealed to the people to converge on Hyderpora Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers there and afterwards march towards the grave of the veteran Hurriyat leader to pay tribute to him.

The march was aimed at reiterating Tajdeed-e-Ahad — the commitment to carry forward the freedom movement until its conclusion.

To scuttle the rally, occupation authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam.

The police also locked the Jamia Masjid Hyderpora from the outside. The occupation authorities also prevented people from holding congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Hazratbal Shrine, Khanqah-e-Muala and other major mosques of the occupied territory.

Despite the restrictions, Imams, Khateebs, Ulema and clerics in various local mosques paid rich tribute to the veteran Hurriyat leader. They appealed to the Kashmiri people to carry forward the mission of their martyrs with commitment and dedication like iconic leader Syed Ali Geelani.