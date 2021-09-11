Designs of external, internal inimical forces to be thwarted: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs, as he chaired the 243rd Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment. The forum was apprised of the prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along the Pak-Afghan border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

The Army chief expressed satisfaction over the efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s borders and internal security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the Army’s support and role towards the overall evacuation and transit-related effort undertaken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries.

Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, the Army chief said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability. Close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, the forum emphasised.

The forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJ&K and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence. Gen Bajwa appreciated formations for their efforts for conduct of Muharram in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats. “The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs,” the Army chief concluded.