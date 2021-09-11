PSF directs provincial bodies to conduct age verification

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has directed all provincial associations to conduct age verification tests of their junior players.

During the 48th Annual General Meeting of PSF recently, Senior Vice President Aamir Masood directed the member associations to promote squash and increase the pool of players to thousands and also ensure age verification at association level.

He also directed the associations to conduct open trials of all age categories and conduct league matches to generate healthy competition among players.

It is to be noted that PSF has already adopted a standardised age testing British procedure by conducting bone tests of 47 junior players earlier this year to categorise them according to their real ages.

According to an official of PSF, this procedure is now a standard for all junior players wishing to represent Pakistan at national and international level.

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Munawwar Zaman said they would adopt the same procedure for their junior players in the province.

“We will use the same procedure that PSF has used. We did this in the past and many players were found overage,” said Munawwar.

He added that every junior player wanted to play below his real age category as they did not want to play against better players.

“If an under-19 player plays against an under-15 player his game will not improve and it will also hurt the overall standard of the game.