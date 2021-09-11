First practice session rained off at Pindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI: The first practice session of national cricket team here Friday at the Pindi Stadium to prepare for the ODI series against New Zealand was cancelled due to heavy rain that lashed the twin cities.

The cricketers were forced to stay in their hotel rooms. If rain permitted, the next practice session as well as a practice match will be held today (Saturday).

Meanwhile, following the quarantine period the team members had an introductory session on Friday at a local hotel here. Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq chaired the meeting with senior members including captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan also present in the meeting.

Later in the evening, the team members including Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Waseem Junior, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah participated in a mobility gym training session supervised by the trainers.

Meanwhile, the team members were scheduled to figure in a practice match today. With more rain forecast, chances of the practice match look very dim.