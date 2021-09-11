Inam, Zaman record impressive wins

KARACHI: The world’s top wrestler in beach wrestling Mohammad Inam and Zaman Anwar were off to a superb start as they won their initial two fights on the opening day of the Beach Wrestling World Series which began at Katerini, Greece, on Friday.

Inam, who a few days ago won the title in the World Series in Italy, had an excellent day when he defeated Ibrahim Yusubov of Azerbaijan and Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia to make it to the quarter-finals stage.

Inam, who is competing in 90 kilogramme competition, will face Mihai Nicolae Palaghia of Romania in the third round fight (quarter-final) on Saturday (today).

In the +90 kg slots, Zaman Anwar defeated Hidayet Kurt of Turkey and Vasile Vlad Caras of Romania. He will face Azerbaijan’s Oyan Mazariani in the quarter-final on Saturday.

“So far it has been an excellent journey,” Inam told ‘The News’. “I beat both tough fighters in my first two fights,” he said.

“You know its a tough series as every top player of the world has made his entry and it will also confirm who will play the final world series to be held in Romania later this month,” Inam said.

“I am now among the top seven and if I am able to win this series then definitely I will be among the top two or three and will surely be there in the final to be held in Romania,” he said.

“The last few days after Italy’s event were tough. I had not only to maintain my weight but also to practise and travel a lot,” Inam said.