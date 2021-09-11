All Pakistan Alpha Dodgeball Tournament from Sept 30

KARACHI: Eight teams from all over Pakistan will participate in the All Pakistan Alpha Dodgeball Tournament to be held in Alpha College here from September 30 to October 3.
Besides provincial teams, a team from Kashmir has also been invited to participate in this event that is to be played on league basis.
