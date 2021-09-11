 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

All Pakistan Alpha Dodgeball Tournament from Sept 30

Sports

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

KARACHI: Eight teams from all over Pakistan will participate in the All Pakistan Alpha Dodgeball Tournament to be held in Alpha College here from September 30 to October 3.

Besides provincial teams, a team from Kashmir has also been invited to participate in this event that is to be played on league basis.

More From Sports

More From Latest