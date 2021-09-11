PSB finally closes down sports facilities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has finally closed down its facilities on Friday evening, following a delay of almost ten days since the government imposed a ban on all indoor activities.

The PSB and the sports complex is in grip of Covid-19 wave as three employees were tested positive during the last two days. Swimming pool sub-engineer Liaquat Ali has already died due to coronavirus in recent times.

“The PSB office is yet to observe the 50 percent staff presence clause notified by the NCOC ten days back,” one of the employees said.

Even the indoor gymnasium stayed in operation during the last ten days. Following the delay, the PSB issued a notification on Friday imposing a ban on all activities except walking and jogging.