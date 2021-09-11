Overstaffing, understaffing

There are hundreds of institutions in Pakistan that are either understaffed or overstaffed. This dismal situation has created numerous problems. Understaffing leads to ineffective service delivery and public dissatisfaction. A public hospital in Islamabad has had more than 100 vacancies for doctors, specialists, and paramedical staff, among others, for a number of years. This understaffing has massively damaged organisational efficiency. Patients are referred to different hospitals. On the other hand, overstaffing leads to an increase in expenses in an organization. Officials get paid to do nothing. This may not only lead to bankruptcy but also deprives regular employees of basic employment benefits, such as medical facilities, etc.

It is high time that the authorities concerned addressed such organisational maladies, and devised a pragmatic mechanism to improve internal organisational governance of different public sector organisations. We must have smart organisations with a smart work force and smart management of fiscal resources.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad