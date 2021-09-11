Uncertain times

After the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of Kabul, but the situation has remained out of control. Things are getting worse by the day, and many civilians and minorities are protesting for their rights. Women especially fear a return of the same rules and restrictions that the Taliban imposed during their previous regime.

Additionally, various statements from the US indicate that another war may brew in Afghanistan, which will be another challenge for the Afghans. It seems as though no one wants peace in Afghanistan.

Khuda Dad Baloch

Karachi