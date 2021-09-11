Minorities at risk

Jinnah wanted Pakistan to be an egalitarian, tranquil and just society. However, Jinnah's vision for a peaceful inclusive Pakistan was elbowed away right after his demise. Certain groups virtually blacked out his speech on August 11, 1947 the very next day. Jinnah had proclaimed in his famous address that the state would be impartial and free for people of all religions, races and sex.
Articles 298 (A B and C) and 295 of the constitution further alienated minority communities. [There have been a few cases where it was found out that blasphemy laws were used against members of these communities to resolve personal disputes]. Minorities in Pakistan have suffered discrimination and violence beyond imagination.
Muhammad Sharif Otho
Khairpur
