Scattered opposition

It is now quite clear that the opposition stands so strongly divided that it is difficult to see reconciliation between the three major parties that make it up. This task is made even more obvious by the fact that the PML-N appears to have split into factions of its own, with the line taken by Shahbaz Sharif quite different to the one adopted by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. However, Shahbaz Sharif has technically denied any kind of rift within the party. There does appear to be a lack of cohesion within PML-N ranks however, with an MNA in Punjab stating that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country to face the cases against him. This has been vehemently denied by the party, signalling that there is some lack of cooperation or coordination between its various tiers.

At the same time, while Maulana Fazlur Rahman appears bent upon carrying out further rallies and protest marches on the streets, the PPP has taken its campaign to Punjab where Bilawal Bhutto has been visiting various areas and putting the PPP forward as a party of the poor that can defeat the pro-rich agenda of both the PML-N and the PTI. The PPP has fared extremely poorly in Punjab during the last several elections, and any comeback in the province seems difficult to imagine. However, the party is clearly making an effort in this respect, and there are analysts who suggest the PPP could take away votes from the PTI if it presses on with its campaign attacking inflation and similar policies.

The outcome of all this is that we now have three different strands – with the JUI-F following its own policy, the PML-N at least nominally still standing with it, but with differences of its own breaking out, and the PPP taking an independent line and attempting to make a mark in Punjab. All this will be extremely good news for the PTI government. The government would possibly have faced an extremely tough time had the opposition been united and able to speak with one voice. But, despite the glitter and glam of the initial jalsas, it seems the PDM has really served no purpose at all. The only way the opposition had some chance of making a 'difference' was in sticking together. With each one for themselves now, that option is clearly off the table. There has also been remarkably little attention paid to parliament – and this is on both the government and the opposition. We need politicians to move off the street, and the screen, and confront the government from the platform of the National Assembly, so that the proper mechanisms of democracy and governance can operate, with the ruling party also forced to take its debates onto the floor of the House, rather than move through statements and ordinances.