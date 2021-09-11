National Foods profit up 32pc in FY21

KARACHI: National Foods Limited has reported a 32 percent rise in its full-year net profit, owing to an increase in its net revenue.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the company reported a total comprehensive income of Rs2.06 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs1.56 billion the previous year. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs5 per share for this period. Earnings per share came in at Rs9.43, compared with Rs7.90 last year. The company said its net sales for the year rose to Rs34.58 billion, compared with Rs28.71 billion a year earlier. The group earned net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1.75 billion for the year, which is 5.1 percent of net sales and 19 percent up versus last year.

The group’s core business’ PAT margin to net sales closed at 6.7 percent which is 0.3 percent higher than FY20. Similarly, A1 Bags & Supplies Inc. maintained PAT margin to net sales at 5 percent. During the year, the contribution to the National Exchequer by NFL has further increased and the company paid over Rs5.28 billion, up from Rs4.81 billion, to the government and its various agencies on account of different government levies, including custom duty, sales tax and income tax.

“The local business and political landscape has been generally stable over the course of the year, especially with significant improvement in Covid situation across the country post successful strategy being deployed for its management. Tax and economic reforms targeting positive movement in the economy have improved the investor confidence,” said Abrar Hasan, CEO NFL.

He added that NFL’s gross margins were dependent on key local and imported inputs and there was ambiguity over prices due to uncertain climatic changes. Low local outputs resulting in additional imports were hurting raw material pricing amid restricted price pass-on opportunities in a highly competitive environment. “On the international front, the company recognizes the risk emanating from the regime change in Afghanistan and will continue to monitor and take measures to minimise the impact on the business,” said the CEO.