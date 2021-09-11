Sindh collects Rs17.52bln

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation department collected over Rs17,523.093 million in terms of various taxes during July to August 2021, a statement said on Friday.Mukesh Kumar Chawla, provincial minister for Excise and Taxation was told at a meeting that Rs12,827.939 million taxes were collected during the same period of the previous financial year. It was informed that Rs1,636.136 million was collected under motor vehicle tax and Rs14,690.675 million under infrastructure cess, Rs255.216 million under property tax while Rs118.884 million was collected under professional tax.

Rs6.386 million received in cotton fee and Rs3.581 million under the head of entertainment duty.