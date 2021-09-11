Gold rates rise Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,400 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price was raised by Rs343 to Rs96,365. In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,797 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226. Local jewelers said the gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs3,000 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.