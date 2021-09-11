Monetary policy on Sept 20

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will unveil its upcoming interest rate decision on September 20, a statement said on Friday.

“The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Monday, September 20, 2021, at SBP Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day,” it said.

It would be pertinent to mention here that the SBP issued an advanced calendar of MPC meetings earlier in May 2021 through a press and all the meetings are being held accordingly. The central bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent in the last policy review held in July to support economic recovery.

Analysts expect a status quo in the September policy. If inflation remains in the manageable range, there will be no change in interest rates. However, any upward trend in inflation, the ongoing slide in the rupee and weakening the current account will put policymakers under pressure to hike interest rates at a time when the government is looking to tame rising consumer prices.