Rupee falls to 168/dollar

KARACHI: Increased payments for imports, fears of the widening current account deficit and non-intervention from the central bank forced the rupee to end near a record low on Friday, dealers said, with downward pressure likely to continue.

In the interbank market, the rupee dropped to 168.02 per dollar, not far from an all-time low of 168.43 hit on August 26, 2021. It was down 0.21 percent from Thursday’s close of 167.66.

The rupee closed at 168.70 versus the greenback in the kerb market, compared with 168.50 in the previous session.

“There were imports payments, which pushed the rupee lower,” said a currency dealer.

“Payments were higher today and the inflows remained weak. The dollar demand from importers of oil, machinery, and other capital goods remained higher. In addition, debt payments also put pressure on the local unit,” he added.

Dealers didn’t see the central bank’s intervention to stem fresh falls in the rupee.

The remittance data also didn’t improve the sentiments on the rupee.

Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers rose 26 percent year-on-year to $2.66 billion in August.

“We expect the rupee to soon test the record low, with the domestic currency already trading at 168,” said another dealer.

The rupee has depreciated by 6.2 percent since June. It depreciated 9.4 percent since its high against the dollar.