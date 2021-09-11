 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Call to fix PCR test fee

Lahore

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

LAHORE:A meeting of PMA Lahore was held at PMA House on Friday. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting. The meeting passed a unanimous resolution demanding of the government to fix the fee of PCR test of coronavirus at Rs2,000 under section 144 as it is the same price as per international scale and rates. Through this decision, the public could be saved from the looting of private laboratories.

