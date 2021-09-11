36 die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 36 patients died from coronavirus in Punjab, including nine from City, while 1,705 new cases were reported from across the province in the last 24 hours.

A total number of cases reached 410,464. Besides, 371,198 patients have recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 27,097. During the last 24 hours, 22,966 tests are conducted making a total of 7,030,055 tests.

75 dengue patients reported: Around 75 dengue patients were reported across the province in last 24 hours, including 72 from Lahore, one from Gujrat, one from Chiniot and one from Rawalpindi. During this year, total 250 confirmed cases reported from all the hospitals of Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 193 patients have been reported from Lahore.