Govt working to make next elections fair: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that in order to make next elections fair, the government is working sincerely. Opposition is an obstacle to free and fair elections as it is opposing electoral reforms, said the Punjab governor while talking to reporters during at opening ceremony of a tree plantation campaign here.

He said that the government was inviting all the political parties to sit together on the matter of electoral reforms from the day one, but the opposition was not ready to hold dialogue with the government on this important issue. Still there is time, the opposition should talk with the government to make the next elections transparent, he added. The Punjab governor said the PTI government wanted to make the next elections totally transparent so that even the losing candidate could not object to the transparency. He reiterated that other than electronic machine there was no option for transparent elections. Chaudhry Muhammed Sarwar said, “We have told the opposition time and again that the government is not scared of its long march and threat of protest.” He said the government was not going anywhere before 2023. The elections will held on time and people will decide with the power of their vote which party they want to see in next government, he stated. Chaudhry Muhammed Sarwar said that the whole world was appreciating the Clean and Green Program of Pakistan which was started under the leadership of Imran Khan, adding that the way the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worked on tree plantation drive was unprecedented. Every citizen should fulfil his/her duty by participating in the plantation campaign.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar presided over a joint interactive session of Muharars and Police Community Guides at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday.

CCPO said that the Police Community Guides were actually representatives of public in police stations. “They assist visitors and provide them help and guidance from the gate of police station till their meeting with relevant staff and officers for solutions of their problems”, he said.