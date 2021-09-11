UET appoints six professors emeritus

LAHORE:The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore Syndicate has approved the appointment of six retired professors, including one female as professor emeritus after two and half decades.

A UET spokesperson said the university Senate in its meeting held on 5 June, 2021 had approved the updated and revised statutes for appointment to acknowledge the services and expertise of its retired professors. The Syndicate approved the committee’s nominations duly recommended by the VC in line with the relevant statutes and appointed Prof (r) Dr Muhammad Ali Maud, Prof (r) Dr Haroon Attique Babri, and Prof (r) Dr Neelum Naz as Professor Emeritus in Computer Engineering Department, Electrical Engineering Department and Architecture Department, respectively. The Syndicate also approved the appointment of Prof (r) Zia-ud-Din Mian, Prof (r) Dilshad Hussain and Prof (r) Dr Muhammad Nasir Chaudhry as Honorary Professor Emeritus in Civil Engineering Department, Mechanical Engineering Department and Mathematics Department, respectively.