Opp’s politics all but over: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties didn’t have any agenda except protecting their ill-gotten money. In fact, their politics is all but over, he added.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to the PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi who called on Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss the matters of mutual interest. The chief minister said the PTI was the most popular political party in the country and added that the government was fulfilling the promises made with the people.

PTI’s political narrative was based on golden principles of transparency, merit, social justice and the rule of law, he asserted. The outmoded system had harmed the institutions and the government was striving hard to rectify the stale system, he said adding that opposition parties didn’t have any agenda except protecting their ill-gotten money. In fact, their politics was all but over, he continued. The PTI had put the country in the right direction under PM Imran Khan, he maintained.

Saifullah Khan said that every district would equally prosper under the district development package. The people have full trust in the PTI leadership whereas the opposition’s negative narrative had failed, he added.

seeks report: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of an innocent child in the Badami Bagh area and directed that criminals be arrested at the earliest and no stone be left unturned to provide justice to the bereaved heirs.