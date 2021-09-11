Fragile Lesco power system collapses

LAHORE:The fragile power distribution of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Friday disrupted routine life in almost every nook and corner of the City in terms of power supply.

Whether it is harsh summer or winter months or be it a spell of rain or even a mild wind, flurrying leaves at the onset of autumn, power lines are set to be knocked down so frequently that it has now become a curse for many.

Friday was not an exception either. As rain started to lash the City in the morning at around 8am with loud thunder, the pleasant weather soon turned out to be a nuisance for many as it shadowed by a long electricity failure, running into several hours. As the Lesco power distribution system collapsed, cutting supplies to large swath of the City, people complained of hardships. Numerous feeders of the Lesco tripped within the blink of an eye, leaving several localities, including Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Data Nagar, Bhati Gate, Garhi Shahu,

Muslim Town, Iqbal Town, Garden Town, Model Town Extension, Walton Road, Defense, Shahdara, Raiwind Road have been without power for extended hours. In absence of electricity supply, water supply also got affected adversely. Amid dark and humid days, you can well imagine the situation ordinary people have to endure in the city during power outages, said a dejected power consumer living in Muhafiz Town.

“Despite repeated complaints to Lesco about power failure, no team was able to reach the spot, bemoaned Ayesha Ahad. People living in Cant’s Nisar Colony also have been without electricity since Friday morning. The power supply was suspended at 10am due to a short circuit in power lines, complained a consumer of the area. Electricity supply suspended at around 8:30am in Model Town Extension and returned at 6pm in the evening but then started extreme fluctuation in load. The fault was not rectified till the filling of this report

According to a spokesperson for the power utility, power supply to more than 170 feeders was suspended due to rain in Lesco region. He added power supply restoration works

continued across the Lesco region. He said repair work could not be initiated during rain. As soon as the rain stops, power restoration work will be started, he said. He also asked the people to stay away from electrical installations during rains.