Minor dies, eight hurt in three roof collapse incidents

A minor boy died, his three siblings and five other people suffered injuries in three incidents of roof collapse on Friday. Eight-month-old Tayyab, Iram, 5, Manahel, 7 and Ramzana, 14, were trapped under its debris. Rescuers pulled out the body and the three survivors from the debris and rushed them to hospital. A couple and their daughter were injured when the roof of their house collapsed at Jhodho Village, Raiwind. The injured have been identified as Asghar Ali, 55, Maqsooda, 50 and Farah, 6. Two women were injured when the roof of a room collapsed at Chamra Mandi. They have been identified as Rehmat, 90, and Neelam, 25. Rescuers removed them to hospital. A man was injured and four buffalos killed after being struck by lightning in the Manga Mandi area. Two cattle were electrocuted in Sherakot.