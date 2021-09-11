Minor dies, eight hurt in three roof collapse incidents

A minor boy died, his three siblings and five other people suffered injuries in three incidents of roof collapse on Friday. Eight-month-old Tayyab, Iram, 5, Manahel, 7 and Ramzana, 14, were trapped under its debris. Rescuers pulled out the body and the three survivors from the debris and rushed them to hospital. A couple and their daughter were injured when the roof of their house collapsed at Jhodho Village, Raiwind. The injured have been identified as Asghar Ali, 55, Maqsooda, 50 and Farah, 6. Two women were injured when the roof of a room collapsed at Chamra Mandi. They have been identified as Rehmat, 90, and Neelam, 25. Rescuers removed them to hospital. A man was injured and four buffalos killed after being struck by lightning in the Manga Mandi area. Two cattle were electrocuted in Sherakot.
LAHORE:A meeting of PMA Lahore was held at PMA House on Friday. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting. The...
LAHORE:Fajr Khan, a head girl at a school in DHA, has been appointed as vaccine ambassador for the Dutch Public Health...
LAHORE:School Education Department Punjab has issued a notification on Friday that all public and private schools...
LAHORE:The PDWP approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an...
LAHORE:Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister...
LAHORE:Around 36 patients died from coronavirus in Punjab, including nine from City, while 1,705 new cases were...