 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Over 1,200 civilians killed in two DR Congo provinces this year

World

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Geneva: More than 1,200 civilians have been killed in the restive DR Congo provinces of Ituri and North Kivu so far this year and millions of people now need humanitarian aid in the eastern region, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

