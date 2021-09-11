 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Uber ordered to pay taxi drivers damages in France

World

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Paris: A French court on Friday ordered ride-hailing service Uber to pay damages to taxi drivers whose business suffered from unlicensed competitors. Uber France will have to pay 180,000 euros ($213,000) to 910 taxi drivers and their federation who brought a civil case against Uber for unfair competition, the court ruled.

More From World

More From Latest