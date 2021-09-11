Powerful Kuwaiti royal convicted in Swiss forgery case

Geneva: World sport powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah was on Friday found guilty by a Swiss court in a complex forgery case linked to an alleged plot against his political rivals in Kuwait.

After just over a week of hearings, the Geneva Criminal Court ruled convicted Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad, handing him a 30-month prison sentence, half of it suspended. Four other defendants -- three Geneva-based lawyers and a Kuwaiti aide -- were also found guilty and handed sentences of up to 36 months behind bars.