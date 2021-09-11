Nature congress calls for protecting: 30pc of Earth, 80pc of Amazon

Paris: The world’s most influential conservation congress passed resolutions Friday calling for 80 percent of the Amazon and 30 percent of Earth’s surface -- land and sea -- to be designated "protected areas" to halt and reverse the loss of wildlife.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is meeting in Marseille, does not set global policy, but its recommendations have in the past served as the backbone for UN treaties and conventions.

They will help set the agenda for upcoming UN summits on food systems, biodiversity and climate change.

An emergency motion calling for four-fifths of the Amazon basin to be declared a protected area by 2025 -- submitted by COICA, an umbrella group representing more than two million indigenous peoples across nine South American nations -- passed with overwhelming support.

"Indigenous Peoples have come to defend our home and, in doing so, defend the planet. This motion is a first step," said Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, general coordinator of COICA and a leader of the Curripaco people in Venezuela.

Over the last two decades, the Amazon has lost roughly 10,000 square kilometres every year to deforestation, much of it through fires set deliberately to clear land for commercial agriculture or cattle grazing.

This destruction combined with climate change, scientists have warned, could push the world’s largest tropical forest irretrievably past a "tipping point" into a savannah-like landscape.

Another hotly debated measure that was accepted in a vote of IUCN members -- government agencies, NGOs and indigenous people’s organisations -- says that 30 of the planet’s land and ocean area should have protected status within a decade.

The zones selected must include "biodiversity hotspots" teaming with animal and plant life, and be backed up by rigorous monitoring and enforcement, the resolution says. Many scientists and conservationists advocated for an even more ambitious "half-Earth" target.

"Passage of this motion sends a clear signal to world leaders that the ‘30 by 30’ target, and respect for indigenous and local community rights, must be agreed to at COP15," said Campaign for Nature director Brian O’Donnell, referring to a UN biodiversity summit tasked with delivering a treaty next May to protect nature.

The pace at which animal and plant species are going extinct is 100 to 1,000 times the normal "background" rate, a widely accepted threshold for the kind of mass-extinction event that has only occurred five times in the last half-billion years.

The IUCN’s 1,400 members overwhelmingly approved a resolution recommending a moratorium on deep sea mining and reform of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a intergovernmental regulatory body.