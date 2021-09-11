 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Saadi Qadhafi

World

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Istanbul: Saadi Qadhafi, a son of Libya’s late dictator Moamer Qadhafi who was killed in a 2011 uprising, has moved to Turkey after being freed from jail, the family spokesman said on Friday. Saadi -- the strongman’s third son now aged 47 -- was known for his playboy lifestyle and briefly played as a professional footballer in Italy.

More From World

More From Latest