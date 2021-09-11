 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Russia summons US ambassador

World

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Moscow: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it summoned the US ambassador in Moscow over the interference of US tech giants in elections in Russia, which is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month. Russia has recently ramped up control of its segment of the internet and has been taking legal action against foreign tech companies for not deleting content banned by authorities.

