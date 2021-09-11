 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Big Tech made billions during ‘war on terror’

World

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Washington: Tech giants made billions through contracts with the US military and other government agencies during the so-called "war on terror", according to a report released ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The "Big Tech Sells War" report, published on Friday by three US campaign groups, documented an explosion of government contracts with Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter since 2004.

More From World

More From Latest