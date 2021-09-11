Aussie spies helped CIA

Washington: Australia carried out espionage operations in Chile in the 1970s in support of the US intervention against the socialist government of Salvador Allende, according to intelligence documents released on Friday. The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) installed a "station" in Santiago from 1971 to 1973 at the request of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to declassified Australian records published by the National Security Archive (NSA) a Washington-based research center.