 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Radioactive rhino horns!

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Johannesburg: South African scientists are studying ways to inject radioactive material into rhino horns to make them easier to detect at border posts, a move to discourage poaching, a researcher said on Friday. Poachers killed at least 249 rhinos in South Africa during the first six months of the year -- 83 more than in the first half of 2020.

