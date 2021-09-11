Israel arrests more relatives of Palestinian jail breakers

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli army made more arrests Friday of relatives of six escaped Palestinian prisoners, an advocacy body said, as troops kept up a massive manhunt in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has poured troops into the Palestinian territory since Monday’s breakout by six militants from the high security Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink in a cell.

Two brothers and a sister of suspected mastermind Mahmud Ardah were arrested on Friday morning in the village of Arraba near Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.

Ardah, a member of militant group Islamic Jihad, has been imprisoned for life since 1996 over his role in deadly attacks. Other relatives of the six fugitives, all from the Jenin area, were arrested on Wednesday and are being held in detention, according to the Palestinian advocacy group.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the Friday arrests. Speaking on a visit to a checkpoint between Israel and the West Bank, Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed: "Sooner or later, we’ll lay our hands on those we seek." Gantz stressed that Israel did not want to see its reinforced military presence in the territory lead to any escalation.