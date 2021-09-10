Drug court awards 6-year jail to chemist shop’s proprietor

RAWALPINDI: A drug court awarded a proprietor of a chemist shop to six years rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs150,000 fine after proven guilty in a substandard medicines case on Thursday.

Drug Court Judge Fakhar-ul-Zaman Akhtar awarded six-year imprisonment with Rs150,000 to Muhammad Sajid, a proprietor of chemist shop, under sections 27(1) and 27(3) & (4) of the Drug Act,1976. And in case of default he shall further undergo four months imprisonment.