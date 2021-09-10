Pakistan keen to consolidate ties with African countries

ISLAMABAD: As part of the country’s efforts to boost its engagement with the African region, Pakistan is keen to consolidate ties with Egypt in areas of mutual interest, particularly politics, economics, commerce and defence.

Pakistan’s envoy to Egypt Ambassador Sajid Bilal, while speaking at a seminar titled "Pakistan’s Engagement with Africa – the Continent of the Future", held in Cairo, underlined the progress made in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Egypt as part of the government’s engage Africa policy.

According to the official report, the event was organised by the Cairo mission of Pakistan to observe ‘Pakistan-Egypt Friendship Day’. The speakers from the Egyptian government, the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Cairo and the think-tank community eulogised Pakistan’s international role for peace and tranquility among the nations and various regions.

The ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s shift of focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. “The new Pakistan offers itself as a melting pot for positive global interests by providing enhanced connectivity and economic bases as development strategy,” he stressed.

The guests belonging to different shades of life from the host country had candid discussions with Ambassador Sajid Bilal about the bilateral ties and regional situation. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dilated upon the engage Africa Policy through his video message. The embassy’s Trade and Investment Attaché underlined trade and investment potential of Pakistan as well as the business-friendly initiatives and reforms.

Assistant Foreign Minister for African Organizations and Communities Ambassador Soha Gendi in her remarks welcomed the timely initiative of the mission to hold the seminar on Africa, as the continent is poised to provide opportunities for economic cooperation and investment.

The students of Pakistan International School in Cairo performed on Pakistani and Egyptian music, followed by a luncheon. A cross-section of the Egyptian society representing the government, think tanks, academia, journalists, businessmen, civil society and the diplomats attended the event.