CAEXPO acts as bridge of China-Pak cooperation

BEIJING: “At this year’s China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), President Arif Alvi will deliver a video speech at the opening ceremony, and Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque will attend it on Friday.

This is the second time that Pakistan joined CAEXPO as a Special Partner Country. It is of great significance to both countries,” said Wang Lei, Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the CAEXPO in an interview with China Economic Net.

The 18th CAEXPO will be held in Nanning, China from September 10 to 13 in a mixed model of Physical & Online CAEXPO adopted for the second time, with the theme of “Sharing Opportunities Created by the New Land-Sea Corridor, Building the China-ASEAN Community with a shared Future”.

As an important window for exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN and other “Belt and Road” countries, CAEXPO has played an important role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Last year, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi stated in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 17th CAEXPO that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has created miracles.

Nowadays, China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner, largest source of imports and the second largest export destination. Since the signing of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement in 2006, the proportion of tariff lines with zero-tariff products between China and Pakistan has gradually increased from 35% to 75%.