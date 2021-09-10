 
Friday September 10, 2021
Power supply suspension notified

National

Bureau report
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: The power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm on the 11th and 12th of September due to necessary work for the improvement of the system at the 132KV GSS in New Jamrud.

According to a press release by the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) issued here on Thursday, the areas connected with 11 KV Express commercial feeder, 11KV Jamrud-I, III, 11KV Sur Qamar-I, III, 11KV Old and New Pump House, 11KV Iftikhar steel, 11KV Irfan Steel, 11KV Miraj Khalid Steel and 11 KV Khalil Steel will be affected due to this work.

