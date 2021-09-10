Release of inquiry report demanded

CHITRAL: Anjuman-e-Tahaffuz Haqooq Upper Chitral Chairman Pir Mukhtar on Wednesday expressed concern over delay in the release of the inquiry report of the alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers.

Talking to reporters, he said that the deputy commissioner of Upper Chitral had ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the education department.

However, the findings could not be released even after over two months.

He also asked the authorities of the education department to transfer district education officer (DEO) (Male) forthwith or else they would launch a protest movement against him.

Pir Mukhtar alleged that DEO (Male) used to invite women teachers to his office and ask them about their duties.

He said that the DEO (Female) office existed in Upper Chitral and only she was responsible to ask women teachers about their duties.

Pir Mukhtar said he had already brought the issue to the notice of the director of education through a letter to have it resolved but in vain.

He warned of launching a protest movement if the DEO (Male) was not transferred forthwith.